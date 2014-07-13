Church of England Studying Euthanasia

CHEAT SHEET
The Church of England is calling for an inquiry into assisted dying as debate between top leaders over support to a new bill legalization. Former Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. George Carey, made waves when he changed his stance on the bill saying it will prevent "needless suffering." Carey cited the case of Tony Nicklinson, who has locked-in syndrome (where the patient is aware but cannot move or communicate verbally) and was denied the right to die. However, the current Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, called the bill "mistaken and dangerous." The House of Lords will debate the bill on Friday. Desmond Tutu also came out in support of the bill, saying he "reveres sanctity of life but not at any cost."