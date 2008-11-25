Church Shooting Suspect Captured

CHEAT SHEET
The search for a man who allegedly drove cross-country, confronted his estranged wife at her church, and then murdered her, has ended, according to reports. Authorities captured Joseph M. Pallipurath in Georgia Tuesday morning. Pallipurath’s wife, Reshma James, had fled from Sacramento to New Jersey to live with relatives. She said her husband—whom she wed in an arranged marriage—had abused her. Due to a restraining order, Pallipurath could not confront his wife at her home, so he arrived at the church at the conclusion of services. He is alleged to have shot two other men in the head during the encounter, one of whom, Dennis John Malloosseril, died on Monday.