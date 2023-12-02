Phillips Sisters Reveal Dad’s ‘Dark Side’ After Incest Claim

Actress Mackenzie Phillips has opened up about her relationship with her father, the Mamas & the Papas frontman John Phillips, on her sister Chynna’s YouTube channel on Wednesday. Chynna Phillips, who is married to Billy Baldwin, called their father “one of my favorite individuals in the whole wide world,” but someone who had a “dark” side. “I loved his laugh. Yet there was this whole other side to dad that was kind of, like, monster,” Chynna said. “He had a very dark side,” Mackenzie said, with Chynna saying: “He was so dark, and you just didn’t know who you were going to get, right? It was very unpredictable.” Mackenzie claimed in her 2009 memoir, High on Arrival, that her father raped her on the night she married Jeff Sessler when she was 19. She says the sex with her dad became consensual for nearly 10 years as she battled a drug addiction.