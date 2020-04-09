CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Chynna, Model Turned Hip-Hop Artist, Is Dead at Age 25
TRAGIC
Read it at The New York Times
Model-turned-hip-hop artist Chynna, whose album in case i die first was released in December, has died at the age of 25 in Philadelphia. No cause of death was given. The artist, whose full name was Chynna Rogers, was discovered by Ford Models at a New Jersey amusement park when she was 14 years old. She did catalog work and modeled for DKNY’s runway show when she was 17. She collaborated with the group ASAP Mob and frequently sang about death, The New York Times reports. “I think there’s too many soundtracks to our lives,” Chynna wrote in what would be her final Instagram video posted on Tuesday. “I need music to die to.”