CIA Official Blamed in Benghazi Attack

Five commandos who were guarding the CIA base in Benghazi, Libya in September 2012, allege in a new book that the agency's station chief stopped them from intervening in time to save the lives of the U.S. ambassador and a technician during the attack on the American diplomatic mission. In 13 Hours, the commandos claim they protested repeatedly when the station chief ordered them to remain in their vehicle for 20 minutes as the attack occurred. Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens and several others were killed. The book is the first public account of the events by any security personnel involved in the attack and is likely to spark more controversy in the long-running debate over who was to blame for what happened during the siege.