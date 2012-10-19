CIA Seeks to Expand Drone Fleet

CHEAT SHEET
Officials said on Friday that the CIA is asking the White House for a significant expansion to its fleet of armed drones. If approved, the increase could add up to 10 drones to a force currently numbered at 30 to 35 and would enhance the ability of the CIA to carry out lethal strikes in the Middle East. The move, needless to say, is eliciting concerns that the CIA is moving away from its roots in intelligence toward a more paramilitary identity.