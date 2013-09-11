CIA Weapons Arrive to Rebels

CHEAT SHEET
As the debate over escalation in Syria escalates to a fever pitch, the CIA has started delivering weapons to the opposition forces. Two weeks ago, the long-promised aid arrived in the war-ravaged country, along with deliveries from the State Department of vehicles and other material. The munitions and other gear promised by the Obama administration has been stalled because of logistical challenges over the past few months, despite a promise from Secretary of State John Kerry back in April.