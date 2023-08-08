Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Fourth Child

CHEAT SHEET
Ciara has announced she’s pregnant with her fourth child. The singer shared the news via an Instagram post. “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib,” she wrote. Ciara is already a mom to three children, including nine-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, with ex-fiancé Future, as well as two children she shares with Russell Wilson—a daughter Sienna Princess, who she welcomed in 2017, and son Win Harrison, who was born in 2020. The Grammy-winning singer and the Denver Broncos’ quarterback have been together since 2015 and vowed to remain celibate until they got married, which occurred in 2016.