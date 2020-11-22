Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Joe Burrow Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Read it at ESPN
Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow—the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft—has been having a helluva season, racking up six 300-yard passing games and 12 touchdowns. But it looks like it’s come to a premature end. Burrow was carted off the field with a knee injury in the third quarter of the game against Washington on Sunday. A short time later, he indicated he would not be returning any time soon. “Thanks for all the love,” he tweeted. “Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year.”