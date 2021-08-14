Cincinnati Dismisses Rape Charges Against Star High School Football Player
CASE CLOSED
A Cincinnati prosecutor said he would dismiss charges against a star high school player accused of rape. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy cornerback Crosley MacEachen was charged with rape, gross sexual imposition, and sexual battery in June after a woman accused him of having sex with her as she slept. At the time, he was set to play football for Indiana’s University of St. Francis in the fall. “Information came to light after MacEachen was indicted that has changed our understanding of this case. This dismissal is not a comment on the guilt or innocence of MacEachen,” Hamilton County prosecutor Joe Deters said in a statement, per WLWT. “We have an ethical obligation to only proceed on cases where we believe there is a likelihood of success at trial. Based on the information we have today, we will not be proceeding further.”