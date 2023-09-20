Cindy Crawford: Oprah Treating Me ‘Like Chattel’ Was ‘Not Okay’
‘SEEN AND NOT HEARD’
Cindy Crawford says Oprah’s treatment of her during a 1986 talk show appearance was “not okay” and she has since come to realize how problematic it all was. The modeling icon reflected on the talk show appearance in a new documentary on Apple TV+ called The Super Models. Crawford, who was 20 years old at the time, lamented that she’d been brought on the show “to be seen and not heard,” making her feel “like the chattel or a child.” Of Oprah urging her to show off her “body” and having her stand up to show it off, Crawford said: “When you look at it through today’s eyes, Oprah’s like, ‘Stand up and show me your body. Show us why you’re worthy of being here.” While it didn’t offend her at the time, she said, she has come to realize “that was so not okay really. Especially from Oprah.”