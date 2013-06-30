Cirque du Soleil Performer Killed During Show

A Las Vegas Cirque du Soleil performance turned tragic on Saturday when a performer was killed after a 50-foot fall, reports the Las Vegas Sun. Sarah Guyard-Guillot, a 31-year-old mother of two, had been an acrobatic performer for more than 22 years, but she fell during the show's final battle scene, after being hoisted into the air by a wire, according to audience members who talked to the Sun. "[She] was being hoisted up the side of the stage and then just plummeted down," spectator Dan Mosqueda said. "Initially, a lot of people in the audience thought it was part of the choreographed fight. But you could hear screaming, then groaning, and we could hear a female artist crying from the stage." Guyard-Guillot was pronounced dead at 11:43 p.m. at Las Vegas's University Medical Center.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10