Billionaire Beats Crypto Group for $43 Million First-Edition Copy of Constitution
HISTORICAL FRENZY
A first-edition print of the U.S. Constitution sold for $43.5 million at auction Thursday. Citadel CEO Kenneth Griffin bought the copy of the historical document, the last one privately held, during the Sotheby’s auction, beating out a group of crowdfunding crypto investors who had sought to claim the document. “The U.S. Constitution is a sacred document that enshrines the rights of every American and all those who aspire to be,” Griffin said in a Sotheby’s statement. “That is why I intend to ensure that this copy of our Constitution will be available for all Americans and visitors to view and appreciate.” The Chicago billionaire said he plans to lend the document to a museum in Arkansas that offers free admission.
The crypto group, named ConstitutionDAO, organized a sum of about $40 million over 72 hours, intending to make the document publicly available. The group hasn’t directly commented on losing the auction, but it did indicate it hoped to use the funds for other purposes. “How much for citadel?” the group wrote in a tweet Friday.