Citi Hikes More Account Fees

America’s biggest banks aren’t going to take new financial regulations lying down. Now that the government has cracked down on predatory fees, banks are building them into the deal. On the heels of Bank of America’s controversial new fee for debit cards, Citibank is charging customers just to use their checking accounts. Customers with the bank’s midlevel checking account will now have to pay a fee of $20 per month if they don’t maintain a total balance of $15,000 in their Citi accounts—nearly triple the previous minimum balance of $6,000. That's on top of a fee announced last month for Citi's basic checking account—from $8 to $10—if customers fail to maintain a $1,500 balance.