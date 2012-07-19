Civil Trial Against Joe Arpaio Begins

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
A civil trial against Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio’s anti-illegal immigration patrols began Thursday—and many consider it a prequel to the U.S. Justice Department’s case against Arpaio. Although the Justice Department is not involved in Thursday’s case, a lawyer from agency’s civil rights case watched the trial. In the current case, a group of Latinos have sued Arpaio for violating civil rights by racially profiling them. They are not seeking any monetary damages—they want a statement from Arapio’s office that their rights were violated and a requirement that the alleged discriminatory policies will be changed.