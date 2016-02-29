Clarence Thomas Speaks During Oral Arguments for First Time in Decade

Read it at Business Insider
The famously quiet Justice Clarence Thomas spoke up in court Monday morning and asked questions during oral arguments in a case about gun ownership. Thomas has refrained from asking questions from the bench during Supreme Court hearings for the past 10 years. According to a Bloomberg reporter, Thomas asked “if First Amendment rights could be abridged for misdemeanor rights, like Second Amendment rights,” perhaps hinting at his opposition to the question at hand: whether domestic-violence offenders can be legally banned from owning firearms.