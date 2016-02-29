CHEAT SHEET
    Clarence Thomas Speaks During Oral Arguments for First Time in Decade

    BREAK THE SILENCE

    Joshua Roberts/Reuters

    The famously quiet Justice Clarence Thomas spoke up in court Monday morning and asked questions during oral arguments in a case about gun ownership. Thomas has refrained from asking questions from the bench during Supreme Court hearings for the past 10 years. According to a Bloomberg reporter, Thomas asked “if First Amendment rights could be abridged for misdemeanor rights, like Second Amendment rights,” perhaps hinting at his opposition to the question at hand: whether domestic-violence offenders can be legally banned from owning firearms.

