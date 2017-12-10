Clashes Erupt Near U.S. Embassy in Beirut

Lebanese security forces blocked protesters from reaching the U.S. Embassy in Beirut on Sunday in a violent protest against President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Demonstrators set fires in the street and hurled projectiles at security forces who had barricaded the road leading to the embassy, Reuters reports. The violence came amid a wave of unrest following Trump’s policy change last week, with an Israeli security guard also stabbed in Jerusalem on Sunday. The guard was seriously wounded and his attacker arrested after the incident, the first such attack on Israeli law enforcement since Trump’s announcement. World leaders have called on Trump to rethink his decision, warning that the Jerusalem move is likely to unleash further violence in the region. At least two Palestinians were killed and dozens others were wounded earlier this week during clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10