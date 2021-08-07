This Non-Toxic Sunscreen Is My New Favorite

Scouting Report: My search for the perfect non-toxic sunscreen is over. Bask is light-weight, smells great and leaves no white cast.

Not too long ago, I had zero clue that not all sunscreen was created equal. I was lathering up on a beach with whatever sunscreen I happened to grab at the drugstore, and a fellow beach-goer told me that not only was the sunscreen I was using harmful to the ocean I was about to jump in, but it was also not the greatest for myself either. I looked into it more and realized that yes, there was some truth to what this person said, and I’ve been on the hunt for a non-toxic sunscreen ever since. My findings have generally left me underwhelmed, until I found Bask sun care. Bask uses ingredients that are safe not only for our skin, but for our reefs and oceans as well, and that’s enough for me to dive in head first. Plus, it smells like coconut, feels more like a serum than a lotion, and it works.

Let’s face it, I’m a sucker for branding, and I immediately fell for Bask’s gorgeous packaging. The light yellow and blue lotion bottle looks cute in my pool bag and I can’t help but feel chic as I put it on. All the other non-toxic sunscreens I’ve tried have left a white, chalky residue, leaving me looking like a ghost and desperate to get it off, but Bask is quite literally the opposite. The lotion comes out looking like regular sunscreen and soaks into my skin without any trace of residue and without feeling greasy. Most importantly, Bask is oxybenzone and octinoxate free, meaning it’s free of ingredients that may be harmful to our oceans and ourselves. The SPF is a little low at 30, but it personally keeps my skin safe from burning, and I lather up daily, whether I’m going out for a walk or heading to the pool. There is also a non-aerosol spray option if lotion isn’t your thing, but the lotion smells great and isn’t overly thick like other sunscreen.

Bask donates a portion of their sales to skin cancer charities, so every purchase is paying it forward. I feel good putting this sunscreen on my skin, and I feel good supporting a brand that is passionate about the well-being of our planet and it’s customers.

