Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’ve ever asked me about the wellness splurges I actually think are worth it, and chances are you’ve heard me gush (probably more than you wanted) about my infrared sauna lineup. My first foray—the “gateway drug” that kicked off my heat therapy obsession back in 2022—was Higherdose’s Infrared Sauna Blanket. Two years later, it’s still one of my most-used products.

Since then, my wellness-tech arsenal has expanded (much to my husband’s perpetual eye rolls) to include vibration plates for lymphatic drainage, a red-light therapy blanket, and even adjustable kettlebells (strength training for muscle maintenance is longevity’s unsung hero, after all). But while my commitment to the various gadgets waxes and wanes, my sauna routine has been the one constant. Even when everything else falls off, I look forward to ending my day with a sweat session—no stripping down in front of strangers at the gym required.

While I’ll always love my portable sauna blanket, I recently graduated to something more substantial, and it may be my favorite upgrade yet. Clearlight’s Curve Infrared Sauna Dome is a space-saving solution for anyone who wants to reap the benefits of a traditional sauna without giving up half their living room. Plus, it comes with an amethyst infrared PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field) mat and a machine-washable towel cover.

Of course, I’m not just dedicated to my sauna routine to ‘sweat it out.’ The expansive health benefits of sauna use are backed by decades of research—from cardiovascular support and improved recovery to metabolism and longevity. One 2015 study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that frequent sauna use (four to seven times per week) significantly reduced the risk of all-cause mortality. Four to seven days a week is a big commitment (I’m definitely not there yet), but having access at home makes it far more realistic to stay consistent than having to go to the gym or wellness studio.

Clearlight.

Do At-Home Infrared Saunas Deliver the Same Benefits?

When I first started investing in at-home sauna tech, my biggest question was whether I’d get the same benefits as traditional Finnish saunas. The short answer: it’s complicated.

“Given the long history of conventional sauna use and the ability to study large cohorts of people over a long time, traditional saunas have a mound of research behind them,” explains Dr. Tom Ingegno, Doctor of Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine. “Theoretically, heat is heat—and while milder, these at-home devices still improve circulation. We just don’t yet have the same level of long-term data for infrared models.”

Dr. Mark Kovacs, PhD, FACSM, CSCS, adds that “the variability in quality and strength is wide. However, most offer many benefits with greater accessibility and comfort.” Ultimately, if having a sauna at home means you’ll use it more often, the benefits will add up, even if Finnish saunas remain the gold standard for cardiovascular health.

The Curve Infrared Sauna Dome Down From $2899 The premium sauna dome is made of solid wood and comes with a sturdy wooden control box. See At Clearlight $ 2000 Shop At Amazon $ 2000 Free Shipping

The Clearlight Curve Experience

The Curve Dome Sauna consists of three key pieces: an upper dome, a lower dome, and the PEMF mat. The upper dome slides neatly over the base, so it’s surprisingly easy to stash in a closet or corner. In my case, it also doubles as a luxury cat shelter when not in use (my cats seem to love it as much as I do). Designed in premium terracotta vegan leather, it’s not a total eyesore either—even if I forget to put it away.

Compared to other models I’ve tested, the control panels are intuitive and sleek. The PEMF mat offers four settings: relaxation and sleep, grounding and calm, stress reduction and mindfulness, and focus and concentration. PEMF delivers low-level energy deep into the body, stimulating the mitochondria (your cells’ “power plants”) to produce ATP—the energy your body uses to recover and repair. Even when I’m not using the sauna portion, I find myself lying on the mat when I’m anxious or dealing with brain fog. Anecdotally, it feels like a natural reset button.

The domes use far-infrared heaters made from ultra-fine carbon fibers (thinner than a strand of hair) infused with a ceramic compound for consistent, deeply penetrating warmth. They’re also designed with EMF-canceling technology (prolonged EMF exposure is linked to a number of negative health issues, including oxidative stress and cellular disruption), and my readings showed virtually undetectable levels. It takes about 20 minutes to reach peak heat. I like to start on the mat before turning the domes on—by the 25-minute mark, I’m usually starting to see sweat drops forming. In 40 minutes, I’m in a full, sweat-drenched flow. One of the other things I like about the Curve is that your head is out of the heat, which reduces some of the potential dizziness I’ve experienced from immersive dry saunas.

That being said, the Curve gets impressively hot, with three intensity levels to choose from. The upper dome seems to be more powerful than the lower, but together they deliver a balanced sauna experience. I try to stay in as long as possible, but the heat this device emits is intense. Sometimes I can make it to 50 minutes, and other times I stop around 35.

Clearlight.

The Takeaway

The Clearlight Curve Sauna Dome isn’t cheap, but if you’re looking for a small space-friendly alternative to using communal saunas at the gym or spa, this is a solid option. Compared to the infrared sauna blankets I’ve tested (and still love), the Curve definitely delivers an experience on par with full-sized saunas. The best part? It’s compact, easy to store, and doesn’t require a monthly fee, which means I actually use it.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: