Cleveland Browns Dump Johnny Manziel

The Cleveland Browns have officially released Johnny Manziel, multiple reports confirmed Friday. The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner and former Texas A&M University star has had a troubled past year: Many have accused “Johnny Football” of having a drinking problem, and is in the center of a domestic-violence investigation involving an incident with his ex-girlfriend in Dallas. Manziel’s father told The Dallas Morning News last month that his son had refused to enter rehab multiple times, and that if the young athlete doesn’t let go of his partying lifestyle, he “won’t live to see his 24th birthday.”