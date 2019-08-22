CHEAT SHEET
DISGUSTING
Cleveland Police Officer Urinated on 12-Year-Old Girl Waiting for School Bus: Prosecutors
A Cleveland police officer tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl waiting for a school bus and then urinated on her and recorded the incident on his cell phone, prosecutors say. Officer Solomon Nhiwatiwa, 34, is accused of driving up to the girl and trying to entice her to get into his car by offering her a ride to school. She declined, and he drove away before returning about one minute later and recording himself on his cell phone urinating on the girl, according to prosecutors in Cuyahoga County. Nhiwatiwa turned himself in Tuesday and was charged with a slew of charges including attempted kidnapping, assault, and endangering children. He will be suspended without pay until the case concludes, Cleveland.com reports. “He will be held accountable,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said. “It’s my office’s mission to ensure he never wears the badge of a police officer again.”