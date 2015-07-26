Cleveland Cops Pepper Spray Protesters

Clashes broke out between police and protesters who gathered near the Movement for Black Lives conference at Cleveland State University on Sunday. Footage purporting to show officers using pepper spray on demonstrators was posted on Twitter, sparking public backlash. Police later confirmed a transit police officer used "a general burst of pepper spray in an attempt to push back the crowd," according to an official statement. Police said they "peacefully removed" a 14-year-old male who was allegedly "intoxicated to the point where he was unable to care for himself." The teen, who witnesses had earlier reported seeing officers slam to the ground, was escorted to an EMS unit and released into the custody of his mother, police said. The officer deployed pepper spray after a crowd prevented a police vehicle from leaving the area and attempted to remove the juvenile from the car, according to the police statement. Authorities added the incident is under investigation.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
- 1
‘NEVER TRUMPER’
Trump Attacks Pence Aide Ahead of Public Testimony
Williams is the fourth impeachment witness Trump has blasted on social media in recent days.4 hrs ago
- 2
YIKES
Prince Andrew Party Pics Post After He Says ‘I Didn’t Party’
The photos appear to show him sweating after he said in a BBC interview he had a condition that prevents him from sweating.3 hrs ago
- 3
EYE ON THE PRIZE
This Best-Selling Eye Gel from Amazon Helps Dark Circles
It has almost 15,000 reviews on Amazon.30 days ago
- 4
WELCOME
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer Invite Trump to Testify
Trump “could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants, if he wants,” Pelosi said.3 hrs ago
- 5
ESCALATING
Hong Kong Police Storm University Barricaded By Protesters
The announcement comes as police warned protesters on Monday that they would fire live rounds if the “rioters” did not stop using lethal weapons.8 hrs ago
- 6
MEA CULPA
Michael Bloomberg: ‘I Was Wrong’ about ‘Stop-and-Frisk’
The former New York mayor reversed his support for an aggressive police policy that targeted black and latino citizens who might now be voters.11 hrs ago
- 7
Scratching head
Bay Area Prosecutor Used His Daughter to Catch a Molester
The Mercury News reports that the suspect has been arrested, but the prosecutor’s decisions are being scrutinized because of potential danger to his child.8 hrs ago
- 8
OOPS
Kenyan Woman Used on Buttigieg Website for Black Americans
The Kenyan woman whose image appeared alongside a child was confused why she was being featured on a website for black empowerment in America.12 hrs ago
- 9
70 YEARS LATER
Former Nazi Guard Goes on Trial for 5,230 Murders
Most people involved with the trial are over the age of 90, which could make this one of the last prosecuted Nazi cases.9 hrs ago
- 10
ALL BARK
Donald Trump Calls Joe Biden ‘Better Than a Rabid Dog’
The president’s tweet comes two days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un compared the former vice president to a rabid dog who should be “beaten to death with a stick.”14 hrs ago