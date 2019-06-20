New York Lawmakers Commit to ‘Net Zero’ Emissions by 2050

New York state lawmakers have agreed to one of the nation’s most aggressive plans to combat climate change, including a pledge to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions to zero by 2050. If signed into law, it would make New York the second U.S. state to legally pledge the creation of a carbon-neutral economy—then-California Gov. Jerry Brown signed an executive order last year for carbon neutrality by 2045. Reuters reports the New York law was agreed to early Thursday morning, with 104 votes to 35. Assemblyman Steve Englebright, a sponsor of the bill, said: “This means that despite the mood of anti-science in our nation, the disbelief in Washington to climate change, that states can lead the way.”