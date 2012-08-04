Clint Eastwood Endorses Romney

CHEAT SHEET
The good, the bad, and the Romney? Clint Eastwood, the 82-year-old actor, director, and American icon, threw his support behind Mitt Romney on Friday at a private campaign event. "I think the country needs a boost," the Oscar-winner told the Associated Press, "Now more than ever do we need Gov. Romney. I'm going to be voting for him." Eastwood said he first heard of Romney while filming Mystic River in Massachusetts, back when the candidate was running for governor of the Bay State. "I said, God, this guy, he's too handsome to be governor, but he does look like he could be president," the actor added. "He just made my day," Romney said. "What a guy."