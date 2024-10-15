CHEAT SHEET
    Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

    Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca was arrested for felony domestic violence on Saturday. While driving around Beverly Hills, Eastwood allegedly escalated a verbal argument with her boyfriend by getting physical, according to TMZ. Eastwood’s boyfriend called the police, who advised him to come into the station. Eastwood and her boyfriend went to the Beverly Hills Police Department and both met with officers. The boyfriend had “visible injuries,” according to TMZ, and Eastwood was arrested and booked. The boyfriend refused medical aid and Eastwood was released on a $50,000 bail, records obtained by TMZ show. Eastwood is currently dating actor Alexander Wraith, who she welcomed a child with in 2018, though it is unclear if he is the victim.