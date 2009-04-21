Clinton, Bush Book Joint Appearance

CHEAT SHEET
Will America soon have a new odd couple? The Globe and Mail reports that “Former U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will appear together in Toronto next month on a public stage for the first time since Mr. Bush ended his presidency.” The conversation is supposed to last two hours and will address, vaguely, “the events of the last 16 years.” Proceedings are expected to be civil, as former presidents usually only attack each other indirectly.