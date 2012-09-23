Clinton Defends Obama on Economy

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CBS
Financial wizard is just a figure of speech, former president Bill Clinton reminded voters in an appearance on Face the Nation on Sunday. Clinton argued that no administration could have “fully healed” the lame economy Barack Obama was handed, saying it’s a fantasy that any other White House could have “magically” brought back full employment. Clinton dismissed what he called Republican candidate Mitt Romney’s “militant antigovernment approach” and said that Obama’s strategy offers a way forward. “That’s why we have to keep working at it,” Clinton said. The 42nd president has been an important proxy for Obama this election season, especially since his keystone speech at the Democratic National Convention.