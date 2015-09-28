Clinton Emails Not Secure During Inquiry

CHEAT SHEET
The State Department reportedly told Senate investigators that it didn't give Hillary Clinton's lawyer a secure enough means of reading classified materials. Officials installed the safe meant to house the emails in the office of attorney David Kendall in July. The State Department said last week that the safe was not suitable for housing messages with sensitive compartmented information, which has been found in some of the emails. At the time of the installation, it wasn't seen as a problem because investigators did not believe this kind of information was in the body of the emails.