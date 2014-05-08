Clinton: Enough About Benghazi

CHEAT SHEET
In an interview with Robin Roberts at the Ford Foundation on Wednesday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton addressed the non-stop coverage and rehashing of the attacks in Benghazi. "I mean, of course there are a lot of reasons why, despite all of the hearings, all of the information that’s been provided, some choose not to be satisfied and choose to continue to move forward. That’s their choice and I do not believe there is any reason for it to continue in this way, but they get to call the shots in Congress," said Clinton. Roberts asked Clinton if she's "satisfied with the answers and are you content with what you know what happened?" To which Clinton responded, "Absolutely."