Clinton Forum Raises $6B

Bill Clinton’s still got it. Over the course of three days at the Clinton Global Initiative, the former president drew nearly 300 new philanthropic commitments totaling $6 billion. The forum gathered 67 heads of state, 500 leaders from NGOs and other philanthropic organizations, and over 600 business leaders to discuss the world’s most pressing issues. "I think it's the way they reinforce one another — it's the networking," Clinton said, explaining the project’s success. "They get pumped up on each other and start trying to really do something." Among this year’s new commitments are plans to help preserve the Amazon, supply science and technology kits to Mexican schools, provide clean stoves to Kenyan households, and open 100 local libraries in Jordan.
