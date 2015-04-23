Clinton Foundation Screwed Up Taxes

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
Hillary Clinton may be on her second presidential run, but the family still can't find a decent accountant. Reuters reports that the Clintons' family foundation will be refiling taxes and undergoing an audit after an investigation by the wire service found that they may have improperly reported foreign donations, among other issues. The errors were on Form 990s, which is meant to function as a measure of accountability for nonprofits. "If those numbers keep changing—well, actually, we spent this on this, not that on that—it really defeats the purpose," Sunlight Foundation senior fellow Bill Allison told Reuters.