Clinton Foundation ‘Suspected Hacking’

The Clinton Foundation hired a cybersecurity firm to protect its data systems after officials saw evidence it may have been hacked. Reuters reports the charitable group hired a company called FireEye. Nothing has surfaced in public to indicate that the foundation, owned by Bill and Hillary Clinton, was successfully hacked. Still, the alleged hackers may have used the same techniques as those who breached the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee systems. Sources told Reuters those hackers used hoax emails to gain access to staffers’ accounts and then to the foundation’s internal data system. Russian intelligence agencies or associated entities are widely viewed as the likely culprits in the Democrats’ hack. Officials in Moscow have repeatedly denied the allegations.
