Clinton Hitches Ride Home

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
Mitt Romney may have nearly gotten in a fist fight while flying coach Monday, but it turns out that private planes have problems, too: Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s government plane was grounded in Saudi Arabia Tuesday after mechanical trouble. Luckily for her, David Petraeus was in the area with his plane, and he picked her up. Unfortunately for the rest of Clinton’s traveling party, there was not enough room on Petraeus’s plane for them.