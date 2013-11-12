Clinton: Obama Should Keep Promise

In an interview with OZY.com, former President Bill Clinton declared that President Obama should keep his promise that people who like their current healthcare plans can keep them, even if it means changing the law. “I personally believe, even if it takes a change in the law, that the president should honor the commitment the federal government made to those people and let them keep what they’ve got,” Clinton said in the interview on Tuesday. Clinton also became one of many public figures to tell the story of somebody he met who saw their policy cancelled and replaced with one with much higher premiums. While the White House has pushed back on the notion of widespread coverage drops, President Obama did suggest last week that he might be amenable to a change that allows policies to be “grandfathered in.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED