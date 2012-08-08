Clinton Plans for Syria’s ‘Day After’

CHEAT SHEET
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says it is time to start preparing to prevent sectarian violence in Syria after President Bashar al-Assad’s regime falls, what she calls “the day after.” She said, “The intensity of the fighting in Aleppo, the defections, really point out how imperative it is that we come together and work toward a good transition plan.” Clinton is scheduled to hold emergency talks on Syria this weekend, and discussions are expected to focus on the period immediately after Assad’s fall. Clinton declined to guess when Assad would fall, but did say that the opposition is becoming “increasingly organized and effective.”