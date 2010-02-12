CHEAT SHEET
    Clinton Released From Hospital

    Don Emmert, AFP / Getty Images

    Former President Bill Clinton was released from New York Presbyterian Hospital Friday morning, Terry McAuliffe reported. Clinton’s cardiologist said he’ll be able to return to work on Monday. His doctor says he’s in “excellent” condition. Both daughter Chelsea and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton visited Clinton, who had two stents inserted into a blocked artery—one grafted during a quadruple bypass surgery in 2004—to restore blood flow after he was rushed to the hospital Thursday. Clinton has been busy lately, having traveled to Haiti twice since the earthquake on January 12 and to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, also in January. Friends and analysts attribute Clinton's current condition to his long hours and rigorous work schedule.

    Read it at Associated Press