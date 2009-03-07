Clinton ‘Resets’ Russian Relations

CHEAT SHEET
Does the State Department really not have a decent Russian translator? Secretary of State Hillary Clinton kicked off relations with Russia by gifting to the Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, a mock “reset button,” but an error in translating “reset” as “overcharge” allowed Lavrov to tease her. The two were jovial, with Clinton praising the “very productive meeting of the minds” and Lavrov announcing their “wonderful personal relationship.” He did, however, attack the United States for its recognition of Kosovo and defended Russia’s selling missile parts to Iran.