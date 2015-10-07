Clinton Sends Copy of Book to GOP Rivals

CHEAT SHEET
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton decided to gag gift her Republican presidential rivals this week with a copy of her latest book, Hard Choices. “I’m trying to be a good fellow candidate and give them some help,” Clinton told a crowd at an Iowa rally. Each GOP candidate, except for Jim Gilmore, received not only a copy of her 2014 memoir, but also a personalized letter. “I understand that you and your fellow Republican candidates for president were questioning my record of accomplishments at your last debate, so I thought you might enjoy reading my book, Hard Choices,” the letter read.