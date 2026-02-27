Clinton Slaps Down Epstein Republicans for Grilling Hillary

Former President Bill Clinton blasted House Republicans for hauling in his wife Hillary for questioning in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Clinton, 79, confronted the lawmakers on Friday after the former secretary of state sat down for hours of grilling on Thursday in Chappaqua, New York.

“Before we start, I have to get personal. You made Hillary come in. She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. Nothing,” Clinton said, according to his opening statement.

“She has no memory of even meeting him. She neither traveled with him nor visited any of his properties,” Clinton said. “Whether you subpoenaed 10 people or 10,000, including her was simply not right.”

The former president was facing mounting pressure to answer what he knew about the convicted sex offender after his picture appeared multiple times in the Epstein files with both the disgraced financier and unidentified women.