Hillary Eviscerates Epstein Probe MAGA Reps to Their Faces

Hillary Clinton shredded MAGA Rep. James Comer and accused him of covering for Donald Trump as she sat down with lawmakers to answer questions in the Jeffery Epstein probe.

The former secretary did not hold back as she accused the lawmaker of an unserious investigation and trying to distract from Trump’s own actions with his demand that the Clintons sit down for in-person questioning.

“You have compelled me to testify, fully aware that I have no knowledge that would assist your investigation, in order to distract attention from President Trump’s actions and to cover them up despite legitimate calls for answers,” Clinton said, according to her prepared remarks.

Former Secretary Hillary Clinton, pictured February 16, tore into Rep. James Comer in her prepared opening statement for her deposition before the House Oversight Committee on it's investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images

She blasted the House Oversight Committee chairman and argued his committee was not being serious about learning the truth about the pedophile.

She said if it were, “it would not rely on press gaggles to get answers from our current president on his involvement; it would ask him directly under oath about the tens of thousands of times he showed up in the Epstein files.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, joined by other committee Republicans, spoke before entering the closed-door deposition with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as part of an ongoing investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein case. David Dee Delgado/David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

She challenged the Kentucky lawmaker directly to be “worthy of the trust the American people have given you.”

After months of negotiations following a subpoena, Clinton was sitting down with members of the committee in Chappaqua, NY.

Former President Bill Clinton, a known Epstein associate whose pictures have appeared with both the disgraced financier and others in the released files, will sit down with the committee for a deposition on Friday.

Comer claimed he wanted to talk to the ex-presidential candidate after Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was a guest at her daughter Chelsea’s wedding.

But in her opening statement, the former secretary said she had “no idea about their criminal activities,” which she also noted in her sworn declaration last month.