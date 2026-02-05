Hillary Clinton Goes to War With MAGA Goon Over Epstein

Hillary Clinton publicly attacked powerful GOP Rep. James Comer and challenged him to let her answer questions on what she knows about pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in public.

Her demand on Thursday escalated an ongoing battle between the Clintons and the House Republican who is forcing them to answer questions in person, or face prison.

The GOP House Oversight Committee chair and close Donald Trump ally celebrated the Clintons caving this week and agreeing to show up for transcribed, filmed depositions as part of his investigation into the convicted sex offender and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

But the former Secretary of State fired back on X and challenged Comer to let her and the former president be questioned before the American public rather than behind closed doors.

Former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton caved to Rep. James Comer's demand they answer questions in person about pedophile Jeffrey Epstein as part of the House probe. Pool/Getty Images

Comer and the Clintons have been in a heated standoff over answering questions about Epstein for months.

The Clintons have accused the MAGA Kentucky lawmaker, who also ran the probe into Hunter Biden, of playing politics for demanding the couple show up on Capitol Hill in person to answer questions.

“For six months, we engaged Republicans on the Oversight Committee in good faith. We told them what we know, under oath. They ignored all of it. They moved the goalposts and turned accountability into an exercise in distraction,” Clinton wrote in a post on X.

“So let’s stop the games. If you want this fight, @RepJamesComer, let’s have it—in public," Clinton added. “You love to talk about transparency. There’s nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on. We will be there.”

Hillary Clinton challenged Chairman James Comer to make her questioning in the Epstein investigation public. X

The former secretary is set to answer questions under oath on February 26. Former President Bill Clinton is scheduled to appear February 27.

Comer has blasted the Clintons for thinking they were above the law and would not have to respond to the committee’s subpoena.

He announced on Tuesday that the Clintons finally accepted his terms to answer questions one day before the House was set to move forward with efforts to hold them in contempt.

Bill Clinton, pictured with Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. House Oversight Democrats

“We look forward to questioning the Clintons as part of our investigation into the horrific crimes of Epstein and Maxwell, to deliver transparency and accountability for the American people and for survivors,” Comer said.

Clinton challenging Comer to make the interviews public puts the powerful House Republican in a tough position with an American public that has been calling for more transparency on Epstein.

But a spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee clapped back at Clinton’s accusations on Thursday.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer refused to let the Clintons provide sworn statements like some other subpoenaed witnesses in the investigation into late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“The only ones moving the goalposts are, as usual, the Clintons and their attorneys. The Clintons were issued bipartisan subpoenas for depositions—not a hearing,“ she said in a statement.

She argued that the depositions are “in accordance with the House and Committee rules.”

On Tuesday, Comer told reporters if they get through the deposition “and there’s something meaningful to have a hearing” and they still want ovrsight, “then I think the members of my committee would love to have them in for a public hearing.”

But Clinton’s push on Thursday for a public hearing over a deposition has one ironic backer: former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The one-time MAGA diehard, who broke with President Donald Trump as he pushed back on the release of the Epstein files, reposted Clinton’s offer on X.

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reposted Hillary Clinton calling for a public hearing. X

“Transparency is everything,” Greene wrote. “And much needed right now.”

MAGA ex-Rep. Matt Gaetz also backed Clinton’s pitch for the hearing to be public, writing on X: “I’m with her,” her 2016 slogan.

Ex-Rep. Matt Gaetz backed Hillary Clinton on X. X

Comer has said he wanted to question the former secretary about Maxwell because the Epstein accomplice attended her daughter Chelsea Clinton’s wedding.

The former president has come under fire because multiple pictures of him with Epstein, unidentified women and others have shown up in the released Epstein files, but he insists he did not engage in any criminal wrongdoing.

Image from the Epstein Files released December 19, 2025. Bill Clinton is shown with young woman. Department of Justice

Hauling a former president in for a deposition sets a new precedent. Democrats have argued it paves the way for them to call in President Donald Trump to be interviewed under oath if they return to the majority.

“We are going to use that exact precedent that Chairman Comer set in completely unreasonably turning the screws on a former president to force him to testify on videotape about things that may be completely unrelated to the investigation, rather than to negotiate in good faith as he’s required to do,” Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman said in a CNN interview. “So if that’s the precedent the Republicans are going to set, then we are going to follow that.