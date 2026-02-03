Clintons Cave to MAGA Pressure in Epstein Files Fight

Bill and Hillary Clinton have agreed to testify before the House Oversight Committee as part of its investigation into convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Former President Bill Clinton’s deputy chief of staff Angel Ureña broke the news on Monday, writing in an X post in response to the House Oversight Committee, “They negotiated in good faith. You did not. They told you under oath what they know, but you don’t care. But the former President and former Secretary of State will be there. They look forward to setting a precedent that applies to everyone.”

— Angel Ureña (@angelurena) February 2, 2026

The news comes just days before the House was expected to vote on holding them in criminal contempt of Congress for failing to comply with the committee’s subpoenas.

The Clintons had previously declined to comply, arguing that the subpoenas were legally unenforceable and committee chair Rep. James R. Comer was part of a plot to target them.

The letter posted by the House Oversight Committee on X reveals that, as recently as Jan. 31, the Clintons had been seeking an alternative to testifying in front of the committee, including having the former president sit for a voluntary transcribed interview.

“After defying lawful subpoenas, Bill and Hillary Clinton are trying to dodge contempt by requesting special treatment. The Clintons are not above the law,” reads the post from the official House Oversight Committee account.

In an email sent on Monday, attorneys for the Clintons said that their clients would agree to testify on “mutually agreeable dates,” and asked that the House not hold its contempt vote on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.