Clinton Poses With Maxwell and Epstein in New Photo

Former President Bill Clinton has come under renewed scrutiny for his links to sex predators Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell amid new photos showing him and other powerful people in the pair’s orbit.

Weeks after Donald Trump ordered his Justice Department to investigate Clinton’s ties to Epstein, House Democrats on the Oversight Committee have released a trove of new images—including one showing the former president with Maxwell and Epstein.

Bill Clinton, pictured with Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. House Oversight Democrats

The photo, which appears to have been signed by Clinton, also features Epstein and singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett and his wife.

It is not clear when it was taken, or who took it, but its release once again throws the spotlight on the expansive networks Epstein had before his mysterious death in jail while awaiting trial in 2019 for sex trafficking of underage girls.

Trump is featured in a photo with five women with their faces blocked out. House Oversight Democrats

Other photos released on Friday include President Donald Trump with a group of unidentified young women or girls, longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon taking selfies in the mirror with Epstein, and former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers on a private plane with controversial movie director Woody Allen.

There were also images of sex toys, a large rimmed latex glove, novelty Trump condoms, and instructions for a bondage item known as The Jawbreaker Gag.

“Always observe a person who has a gag in their mouth. Never leave that person unattended,” the instructions warn.

A photo of novelty Trump condoms was contained in the latest drove released by the House Oversight Committee. House Oversight Democrats

Clinton has repeatedly denied knowing about Epstein’s heinous crimes, and no known survivor of the convicted sex trafficker has ever made a public allegation of wrongdoing or inappropriate behavior by him in relation to Epstein.

However, Trump, who has struggled for months to contain the fallout from the Epstein files, has long insinuated that the Democrat may have been compromised.

Last month, after bombshell emails surfaced showing Trump knew more about Epstein than he previously acknowledged, the president ordered a probe into the former president and other Democratic enemies.

Donald Trump has been desperately trying to distance himself from his one-time close friend amid the Epstein files saga. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

“Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him,” he wrote on Truth Social on November 14.

Clinton, however, hit back, with his spokesman saying at the time: “These emails prove Bill Clinton did nothing and knew nothing. The rest is noise meant to distract from election losses, backfiring shutdowns, and who knows what else.”

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton Ralph Alswang

Clinton’s social and professional acquaintance with Epstein dates back to the 1990s and early 2000s, with Epstein visiting the White House multiple times, and Epstein taking several foundational-related flights on Epstein’s plane.

He, along with Trump and others, also contributed to a lewd book assembled for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003, five years before the disgraced financier was first convicted in Florida under a controversial non-prosecutorial plea deal for soliciting sex with minors.

Page 126 of Jeffrey Epstein's Birthday Book showing Bill Clinton's entry. Oversight Democrats

But while Trump has often repeated the unsubstantiated claim that Clinton went multiple times to Epstein’s private estate in the Virgin Islands—the epicenter of the sex predator’s child trafficking operations—Maxwell and Epstein both long asserted he never visited.

“He never, absolutely never went,” Maxwell told Trump’s Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche when he interviewed her earlier this year.

“And I can be sure of that because there’s no way he would have gone. I don’t believe there’s any way that he would’ve gone to the island had I not been there. Because I don’t believe he had an independent friendship, if you will, with Epstein.”