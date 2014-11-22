CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Clinton Supports New Immigration Plan

    ALLIES

    Brad Barket/Getty Images

    During an appearance at the New York Historical Society on Friday, potential 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she supports President Obama’s executive action on immigration. Clinton called the move to protect over 5 million people from deportation a “historic step” and urged Congress to pass a bill. “This is about people’s lives,” Clinton said, adding that it was about “people who serve us tonight, who prepared the food tonight.”

    Read it at Albany Times-Union