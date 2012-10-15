Clinton Takes Blame for Libya Attack

CHEAT SHEET
The blame game is over. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton assumed full responsibility Monday for the attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Libya on Sept. 11 that claimed the lives of four Americans. “I want to avoid some political gotcha,” she said in an interview Monday with CNN. She confirmed Vice President Joe Biden’s controversial claim that the White House didn’t know that there were requests made to enhance security in Benghazi, saying that those requests were handled exclusively by the State Department. She said that the mission now is to ensure it never happens again: “We can’t not engage. We cannot retreat.”