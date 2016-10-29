Clinton Team Slams Comey

CHEAT SHEET
Hillary Clinton's campaign took aim at FBI Director James Comey Saturday, accusing him of being irresponsible by releasing a vague letter to Congressional Republicans explaining that the bureau was resuming an investigation into Clinton's private email server.
The criticism of the FBI Director, an independent position that usually stays far above the fray of partisan politics, was brought on, in the words of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, by an "extraordinary letter that was long on innuendo and short on facts."
Comey knew that Congressional Republicans would "take the opportunity to distort the facts," Podesta continued and "by providing selective information, he's allowed partisans… to exaggerate to inflict maximum political damage."
Campaign manager Robby Mook echoed that in a conference call the two held with reporters Saturday, arguing that "the more information that comes out, the more overblown this entire situation seems to be."
According to The Washington Post, senior Justice Department officials had told Comey that notifying Congress about continuing their investigation into Clinton was not consistent with their long standing practices of not commenting on ongoing investigations and not taking steps that could be viewed as influencing the American elections.
"It's now incumbent on Director Comey to immediately provide the american people with more information than what is contained in his letter… or he shouldn't have cracked open this door in the first place," Mook said.
--Tim Mak