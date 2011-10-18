Clinton to Libya: 'We're on Your Side'

CHEAT SHEET
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton landed unexpectedly in Libya Tuesday to pledge $11 million in aid to the new government. "I am proud to stand here on the soil of a free Libya," Clinton told the leaders of the interim government. The new money will be put to causes including the care of wounded soldiers and securing Libya’s weaponry. She will also discuss the case of the Lockerbie bomber, Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, with Libyan authorities, according to the Associated Press. Meanwhile, after a six-week siege, Libya’s new government has raised its flag over the town of Bani Walid, leaving only parts of Sirte as the last holdouts of Gaddafi loyalists.