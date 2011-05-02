Clinton to Terrorists: ‘You Cannot Defeat Us’

In the wake of Osama bin Laden’s death at the hands of U.S. forces, a triumphant Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivered a warning on Monday to terrorist groups throughout the world, in particular the Taliban in Afghanistan and al Qaeda. “You cannot wait us out, you cannot defeat us, but you can make the choice to abandon al Qaeda and participate in a peaceful political process," Clinton said at the State Department. She added, “This is America… we persevere, and we get the job done.” Clinton also said that the U.S. must capitalize on the death of the most wanted terrorist in the world to “renew our resolve and redouble our efforts” in the war on terror because “the battle to stop al Qaeda and its syndicate of terror will not end with the death of bin Laden.” Clinton also noted that the timing of bin Laden’s death coincides with an interesting time in the Middle East, as democracy movements spread like wildfire across the region. “At a time when the people across the Middle East and North Africa are rejecting the extremist narratives and charting a path of peaceful progress, based on universal rights and aspirations, there is no better rebuke to al Qaeda and its heinous ideology."
