GRANDMA KNOWS BEST
Clinton Tweets Support for Vaccines
Hillary Clinton weighed in on the recent controversy over vaccinations Monday, tweeting her support after two potential Republican presidential candidates expressed that parents should have a choice on vaccinating their children. “The science is clear: The Earth is round, the sky is blue, and #vaccineswork,” she tweeted. “Let’s protect all our kids. #GrandmothersKnowBest.” Earlier Monday, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie suggested that parents should have a “measure of choice” on vaccinations before backpedaling on his statement. “The governor believes vaccines are an important public health protection and with a disease like measles there is no question kids should be vaccinated,” a statement from his office said. Meanwhile, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul told conservative talk-radio host Laura Ingraham that he’s “not anti-vaccine at all,” but that he believed “most of them ought to be voluntary.”