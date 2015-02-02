Clinton Tweets Support for Vaccines

Hillary Clinton weighed in on the recent controversy over vaccinations Monday, tweeting her support after two potential Republican presidential candidates expressed that parents should have a choice on vaccinating their children. “The science is clear: The Earth is round, the sky is blue, and #vaccineswork,” she tweeted. “Let’s protect all our kids. #GrandmothersKnowBest.” Earlier Monday, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie suggested that parents should have a “measure of choice” on vaccinations before backpedaling on his statement. “The governor believes vaccines are an important public health protection and with a disease like measles there is no question kids should be vaccinated,” a statement from his office said. Meanwhile, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul told conservative talk-radio host Laura Ingraham that he’s “not anti-vaccine at all,” but that he believed “most of them ought to be voluntary.”