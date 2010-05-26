Clinton: World Must Respond

CHEAT SHEET
    Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Wednesday in South Korea that the world must act on the North’s sinking of a South Korean warship on March 26th, one of the biggest acts of aggression by the North since the end of the Korean War. Clinton called the sinking an “unnecessary provocation” and called for a “strong, but measured response,” but she did not elaborate any further. China, North Korea’s biggest ally, has not yet weighed in on the incident, calling the sinking “extremely complicated.” Relations between the Koreas continued to deteriorate as officials on both sides of the border traded barbs.

